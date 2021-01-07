Morningside Pharmaceuticals

Morningside’s growth plans include launching new niche generic medicines from its research and development pipeline, registering products in international territories and further growing its branded and generic medicines portfolio and market share in the UK, where the company is based.
In October 2020, Morningside appointed Tim Brady as its new chief executive, with previous CEO Nik Kotecha stepping aside to take on a strategic role and become chairman of the board.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze