EU-UK pharma industry response to Brexit deal

This afternoon, Christmas Eve, we finally heard that the UK had reached a trade agreement with the European Commission on the terms of its departure from the European Union, that will come into effect on January 1, 2021.

Although details so far are sketchy, the Brexit deal was broadly welcomed.

In a joint press release responding to statements from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Richard Torbett, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) and Nathalie Moll, director general, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), together representing the UK and EU pharmaceutical industry, said: