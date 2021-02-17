UK access to Horizon Europe secured but start-ups lose access to fund

Through the Brexit deal struck between the UK and European Union (EU), the UK will be part of Horizon Europe, the EU’s next framework program for research and innovation.

This ensures UK researchers and businesses access to Horizon Europe funding on equivalent terms to EU counterparts, including eligibility to lead projects.

"A significant amount of H2020 funding has helped several UK biopharma companies advance their innovative technologies towards clinical trials"But Keshalini Sabaratnam, pharma analyst at data and analytics company GlobalData, pointed out: “Despite the Brexit deal to be part of Horizon Europe, the UK will be excluded from the new European Innovation Council Accelerator fund, which was specifically set up to provide equity investments to start-ups, university spin-offs, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This blocks UK companies access to a significant pot of funding for new technology and research.”