The transition to Brexit: what's next for the UK's pharmaceutical industry?

Rick Brar, chief executive at Brains Bioceutical, considers the implications of the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU) in an Expert View piece.

For the pharma industry, like many others, the reality of a post-Brexit world is a daunting one. Despite months of negotiations, the repercussions are still yet to be seen and COVID-19’s impact on the economy and healthcare system has exacerbated the challenges ahead.

The pharmaceutical sector is the third largest industry in the UK and, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), adds £13.8 billion ($18.8 billion) to the British economy per year (gross value added) on average.