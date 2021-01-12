Diurnal seeks post-Brexit UK approval as well as EU nod for Chronocort

Endocrine diseases specialist Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) has made one of the first submissions of a new application to the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for independent UK approval, following the end of the Brexit transition period.

The application is for Chronocort (modified-release hydrocortisone) as a treatment for adult and adolescent patients with the rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) in the UK mainland.

This will run in parallel with the ongoing European Medicines Agency application submitted in December 2019. Approval of both is expected in the first quarter of this year.