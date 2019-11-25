UK Conservatives pledge £1.6 billion for dementia research if re-elected

More than £1.6 billion ($2.05 billion) will be poured into research over the next decade to find a cure for dementia under a Conservative majority government, the party's press office announced on Saturday, ahead of the Parliamentary election set for December 12.
The landmark announcement, the largest boost to dementia research ever in the UK, will double current funding levels, setting Britain’s finest scientists to work on a ‘Dementia Moonshot’.
In addition, a new £500 million fund will build on the success of the Cancer Drugs Fund to give patients quicker access to the most cutting-edge medicines for cancer and other diseases.
