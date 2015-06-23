Understanding the therapeutic value of cancer drugs after initial FDA approval

The full therapeutic value of a cancer therapy is typically realized long after the drug's initial Food and Drug Administration approval, according to a report from Boston Healthcare.

In the report, several industry examples demonstrate why FDA approval should be viewed as a starting point for additional research into a drug's full therapeutic potential.

The Value of Innovation in Oncology: Recognizing Emerging Benefits Over Time was commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and examines the pathways by which additional benefits of cancer therapies are revealed over time through continuing research after initial FDA approval.