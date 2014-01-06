US FDA grants Peregrine Fast Track designation for bavituximab in NSCLC

US drugmaker Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PPHM) has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational immunotherapy bavituximab for the treatment of second-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The news pushed Peregrine’s shares up 25% to $1.81 by mid-morning trading. The designation follows the start of the SUNRISE Phase III clinical trial comparing bavituximab plus the chemotherapy docetaxel against placebo plus docetaxel in this indication.
Robert Garnick, head of regulatory affairs at Peregrine, said: "The fast track designation is a milestone for the SUNRISE trial program and represents a step closer to bringing bavituximab to the market. We are very pleased that the FDA has recognized the potential of this novel therapy as a treatment for this serious and devastating type of cancer and look forward to working closely with them to ensure the most efficient review process."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze