US FTC clears AbbVie's buy of Allergan, but with divestments

Almost a year after the original announcement, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accepted the proposed consent order in connection with AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) pending $63 billion acquisition of Ireland-incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN).
The acceptance by the FTC satisfies all required antitrust clearances needed to be obtained for the acquisition of Allergan by AbbVie. The acquisition was cleared by the European Commission in early March this year, also with the divestiture of brazikumab.
As part of the proposed consent, Allergan has agreed to divest brazikumab, an investigational interleukin (IL) 23 inhibitor in development for autoimmune diseases, to AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Zenpep (pancrelipase), a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis and other conditions, to Nestle (NESN: VX). Nestle also will be acquiring Viokace (pancrelipase), another pancreatic enzyme preparation, as part of the same transaction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze