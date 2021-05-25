US legislation proposes funding trials amid COVID-19 delays

New bipartisan legislation has been proposed by two US Representatives that would fund critical research on treatments and cures for diseases including Alzheimer’s, cancer, blindness, juvenile diabetes, and sickle-cell anemia amid research delays caused by the pandemic.
Democrat Bobby Rush and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick have proposed the Long-term Opportunities for Advancing New Studies (LOANS) for Biomedical Research Act, with figures showing that more than 1,000 clinical trials remain disrupted because of COVID-19.
The bill would authorize a federally-backed loan program for clinical trials that have received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and are focused on finding much-needed treatments and cures.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
