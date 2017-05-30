Using scientific publications strategy to ensure a Pharma’s credibility and a product's viability

Scientific publications remain the principal way that biopharmaceutical organizations relay critical clinical trial data to key external stakeholders such as physicians and payers.

Data from different phases of drug development are the earliest ways these stakeholders learn about new products and the information serves as the building blocks for how a new product will be positioned in the marketplace.

With growing calls for transparency and data disclosure, global publications leaders find themselves in a balancing act - ensuring both scientific credibility and commercial viability. To help publications leaders navigate this emerging landscape, research and consulting firm Best Practices undertook benchmarking research to investigate how top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies shape their global scientific publication strategies to maintain credibility in the scientific community and deliver publications that drive brand success.