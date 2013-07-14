Vivus offers a compromise to end the proxy contest

US drugmaker Vivus (Nasdaq: VVUS) said on Saturday (July 13) that it had communicated to Sam Colin and his hedge fund, First Manhattan (FMC), that its board of directors invites three of the FMC director nominees to join the Vivus board regardless of the outcome of the vote at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held on July 15, 2013.
First Manhattan has proposed appointing of nine directors, including Alex Denner, chief investment officer at Sarissa Capital Management, to replace Vivus’ entire board. With 9.9% of Vivus’ outstanding stock, the investor has criticized how the company brought its obesity drug Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) to market and advocates replacing chief executive Leland Wilson. Vivus received US Food and Drug Administration approval to sell Qsymia last summer (The Pharma Letter July 18, 2012), but initial sales have disappointed investors, sending the firm’s shares 47% lower in the past 12 months.
Recognizes many shareholders favor a change in the board’s composition
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze