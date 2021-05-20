Saturday 23 November 2024

What do Amazon and Netflix have in common with pharma's HCP engagement model? More than you think

20 May 2021
AJ Ploszay, vice president of digital strategy, IQVIA, provides an Expert View on how the precedent for consumer buying set by companies like Amazon, further accelerated by the digital buying trends driven by COVID-19, are influencing a similar shift in the commercial pharma space.

Amazon has redefined the buyer experience of virtually all consumers. A single source is expected to provide any product imaginable to any doorstep, within days, with the click of a button.

Netflix has equally changed the entertainment industry by providing on demand access to the latest content, making recommendations for new shows that may be of interest based on prior activity. What do these trends have to do with the pharmaceutical industry? It is all connected. Health care providers (HCPs), who are consumers in their own right, have come to expect the same contextually rich, personalized customer experience they get in their personal lives from their pharmaceutical partner – and they want it easily accessible on their phones and computers.

