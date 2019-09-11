Who will be happy in Russia from 44 characters in a cryptocode?

Two months after the start of the first stage of labeling (labeling of drugs for high cost nosology), the Russian government approved a new cryptocode length. On August 30, Dmitry Medvedev signed amendments to Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1556 "On approval of the Regulation on the system for monitoring the movement of drugs for medical use." This means that manufacturers have to reconfigure equipment from 88 characters to 44.

The pharmaceutical industry insisted on 20 or less characters, but, as practice shows, it was not heard. Will manufacturers succeed, reorganizing in less than a month to meet new requirements, or will the current situation inevitably lead to destabilization of drug supply in the Russian Federation?

The question is rhetorical: why are there 44 characters and will this save the situation? ..