Zambon and Valeo Pharma launch PD drug Onstryv in Canada

Family-owned Italian drugmaker Zambon and Canada’s Valeo Pharma today announced the launch of Onstryv (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in Canada, where it was granted marketing approval in January this year.

Zambon acquired rights from Italy’s Newron Pharmaceuticals (SIX: NWRN) to develop and commercialize safinamide, also trade-named Xadago, globally, excluding Japan and other key Asian territories

“This marks another key milestone for Newron and its commercial partners in providing availability of safinamide in Canada for the treatment of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” commented Newron chief executive Stefan Weber.