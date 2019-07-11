Saturday 23 November 2024

Zambon and Valeo Pharma launch PD drug Onstryv in Canada

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2019
zambon_big

Family-owned Italian drugmaker Zambon and Canada’s Valeo Pharma today announced the launch of Onstryv (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in Canada, where it was granted marketing approval in January this year.

Zambon acquired rights from Italy’s Newron Pharmaceuticals (SIX: NWRN) to develop and commercialize safinamide, also trade-named Xadago, globally, excluding Japan and other key Asian territories

“This marks another key milestone for Newron and its commercial partners in providing availability of safinamide in Canada for the treatment of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” commented Newron chief executive Stefan Weber.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA 'Breakthrough' status for Zambon's CMS I-neb
21 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Canadian approval for Parkinson's drug safinamide
15 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
New Parkinson's drug launched in USA
12 July 2017
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves new PD drug Xadago
22 March 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze