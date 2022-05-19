Zealand Pharma releases positive Phase III results for dasiglucagon in CHI

Shares of Denmark’s Zealand Pharma (Nasdaq: ZEAL) closed up more than 15% at 96.00 kroner today, after it announced positive data from its Phase III trial of dasiglucagon in pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disease that affects mainly newborns, infants and toddlers.
Due to a genetic defect in the insulin producing cells, these children have increased insulin levels, resulting in persistent and recurrent hypoglycemia throughout childhood. Current treatment options are limited, complex and may be insufficient to adequately control hypoglycemia.
The trial met the primary endpoint with statistical significance - reducing the requirement for intravenous glucose by 55% compared to placebo in this pediatric patient population (ages seven days to 12 months.)
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze