Zealand Pharma releases positive Phase III results for dasiglucagon in CHI

Pharmaceutical
19 May 2022
Shares of Denmark’s Zealand Pharma (Nasdaq: ZEAL) closed up more than 15% at 96.00 kroner today, after it announced positive data from its Phase III trial of dasiglucagon in pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disease that affects mainly newborns, infants and toddlers.

Due to a genetic defect in the insulin producing cells, these children have increased insulin levels, resulting in persistent and recurrent hypoglycemia throughout childhood. Current treatment options are limited, complex and may be insufficient to adequately control hypoglycemia.

The trial met the primary endpoint with statistical significance - reducing the requirement for intravenous glucose by 55% compared to placebo in this pediatric patient population (ages seven days to 12 months.)

