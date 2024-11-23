Pharmacia And Kissei To Copromote Fragmin

Pharmacia KK, the Japanese subsidiary of Pharmacia & Upjohn, is to take over the importation into Japan of its low molecular weight heparin drug Fragmin (dalteparin) from Kissei Pharmaceutical, which formerly held the import license for the drug. The two firms will now jointly market and promote Fragmin.
Kissei had been importing and selling the drug in Japan since 1992, but the two companies agreed that having two firms promote the product should maximize its potential in the face of the flat-sum reimbursement system.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze