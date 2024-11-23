Pharmacia And Kissei To Copromote Fragmin

Pharmacia KK, the Japanese subsidiary of Pharmacia & Upjohn, is to take over the importation into Japan of its low molecular weight heparin drug Fragmin (dalteparin) from Kissei Pharmaceutical, which formerly held the import license for the drug. The two firms will now jointly market and promote Fragmin.

Kissei had been importing and selling the drug in Japan since 1992, but the two companies agreed that having two firms promote the product should maximize its potential in the face of the flat-sum reimbursement system.