Pharmacia and Yamanouchi amend celecoxib deal in Japan

Pharmacia Corp and Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical have amended their licenseagreement regarding the former's selective COX-2 specific inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib) in Japan, where it is presently called YM177. Under the amended agreement, the firms will co-promote celecoxib in Japan with a single as-yet-undisclosed brand name, with Pharmacia KK bulk-importing the drug and Yamanouchi manufacturing the finished product. The original deal, signed in March 1996 by Yamanouchi and Searle, stated that the two companies would separately market celecoxib in Japan with two different brand names.
Toichi Takenaka, Yamanouchi's chief executive, said that the purpose of amending the deal "is to enable both parties to more effectively compete in the anti-inflammatory drug market." Celebrex, which was launched in the USA in 1999 and had global sales of $2.6 billion in 2000, recently completed Phase IIb studies in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze