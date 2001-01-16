Pharmacia creating Swedish biotech firm

Pharmacia Corp is to sell off part of its Biovitrum unit to create a newSwedish biotechnology company that will focus on treatments for obesity and diabetes, according to a report in the Dagens Industri newspaper. The action is being taken to reduce the percentage of sales being spent on research, said Biovitrum's head, Matts Pettersson, who told the newspaper that the newly-formed firm would have more access to financing and would enjoy a speedier timetable to get products to the market.

Biovitrum has 900 employees and is worth several billion Swedish kroner, according to the article. Operating independently, Biovitrum could become one of the top three biotechnology companies in Europe, it is claimed, and Pharmacia is expected to retain a significant stake in the the new entity, says the newspaper.