Pharmacia Invests In Spain

Swedish pharmaceutical company Pharmacia is investing 8 billion pesetas ($62.2 million) in Spain over a period of seven years. The funds will go towards the establishment of an oncology and immunology department at Spain's National Biotechnology Center (CNB), which is part of the Higher Council of Scientific Research (CSIC).

During the first year of the agreement, the Swedish company will make an initial investment of just over 1 billion pesetas. The CNB will receive 25% of the total amount that Pharmacia is investing, which is said to be to around 260 million pesetas a year.

Jose Maia Mato, president of the CSIC, said that the agreement with Pharmacia is the most important accord signed in Spain between a public research organization and a private company.