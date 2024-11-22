Pharmacists And OTC Firms Deepen Understanding

European pharmacists and the European non-prescription medicines industry agreed on further close cooperation in Brussels this month, in the interests of making self-medication even more responsible.

At their first joint symposium, the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union, the PGEU, and the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers Association, the AESGP, reviewed the principal areas of common interest as a further step in the collaboration they established in May 1993 via a formal charter. Over 150 participants took part in open discussion sessions on topics reviewed.

On delisting and switching, on distribution and on labelling, on trade marks and on advertising, senior figures from the industry and the professional pharmacist organizations in Europe identified where their views converged - and where they still do not - and at the end of the day "agreed to further develop the potential benefits of responsible self-medication."