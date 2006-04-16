Pharmacists welcome Medicare fees action

The recently-formed Association of Community Phar-macists' Congressional Network has welcomed a move by Senator Thad Cochran (Mississippi), supported by his Republican party colleagues Michael Enzi (Wyoming) and Jim Talent (Missouri) to force Medicare prescription drug plans to settle pharmacy bills promptly. Sen Cochran pro-posed that drug plans must pay up within 14 days under a new Pharmacist Access and Recognition in Medicare Act.

Proposal would help smaller pharmacies

The proposal is intended to be primarily of benefit to local, often rural, pharmacies that have experienced significant cash-flow problems following the introduction of the new prescription drug benefit (Marketletters passim).