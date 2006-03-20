Pharmacopeia and Neurocrine expand accord

Pharmacopeia has extended its ongoing drug discovery and development collaboration with fellow USA-based drugmaker Neurocrine Biosciences to include an additional disease target against which the former is expected to produce drug candidates for the latter.
In 2003, the two firms established their existing accord with the goal of producing compounds against multiple disease targets that Neurocrine would advance into development and onto the market and, so far, Pharmacopeia has delivered Neurocrine a number of compounds against selected targets.
Based on the terms of the deal, Pharmacopeia is entitled to milestone payments if programs progress into and through clinical development. Additionally, if marketed, it will be eligible to receive royalties on sales. Further financial terms were not disclosed.
