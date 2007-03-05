Pharmacopeia's 4th-qtr loss more than doubles

US drugmaker Pharmacopeia's net revenue totaled $3.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2006, from $5.6 million in the like, year-ago period, due to a $2.5 million decrease in milestone income.
During the period, the firm saw a net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.41 per share versus $3.1 million, or $0.20 per share. The firm's results were impacted by a 68% increase in R&D expenses to $6.0 million due to costs related to preclinical development studies for the dual angiotensin and endothelin receptor antagonist compound portfolio, which it licensed earlier in the year from US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb for development and commercialization (Marketletter April 10, 2006).
Looking ahead to full-year 2007, the firm said it hopes to advance the DARA compound PS433540 into a clinical trial in hypertensive patients, progress an internal program into preclinical development and achieve significant milestones in collaborative alliances to end the year with $50.0 million to $55.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze