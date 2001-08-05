Friday 13 December 2024

Pharmacyclics completes enrollment in Ph II Xcytrin trial

5 August 2001

Pharmacyclics has completed patient enrollment in a Phase II clinicaltrial to evaluate a six-week treatment course of Xcytrin (motecafin gadolinium) injection, combined with a standard six-week course of radiation, as a potential therapy for glioblastoma multiforme (primary brain tumor).

Preliminary results from a Phase I dose-escalating trial demonstrated that patients receiving up to 22 doses of Xcytrin combined with whole-brain radiation over six weeks suffered only mild side effects, such as transient skin discoloration and rashes.

Patient enrollment in a Phase II trial for the drug as a treatment for brain metastases was completed earlier this year and data are currently being analyzed. Pharmacyclics expects to complete analysis of Phase II safety data for the glioblastoma multiforme indication by the fourth quarter of this year, and to initiate a Phase III trial early next year.

