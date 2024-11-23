PharmaFontana Tender

Naturland, the producer of herbal and other types of medicines, has won a tender issued by the city council of Budapest in Hungary, for the purchase of a majority stake in Pharma-fontana, a Hungarian pharmaceutical producer and wholesaler, according to MTI Econews. Naturland offered the equivalent of 10,001 forint for one Pharmafontana share with a face value of 10,000.
Naturland will receive a 50% plus one vote stake in Pharmafontana, which has subsidiaries in the Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Bulgaria and Austria. Following the purchase of Pharmafontana, Naturland will create a countrywide medicines wholesale network in Hungary and develop its pharmaceuticals production.
