Pharmavit A Springboard For B-MS Into E Europe

Bristol-Myers Squibb has completed its $110 million buyout of entrepreneurial Hungarian drug company Pharmavit (Marketletters passim). This is seen as a springboard for a concerted push into the region.
Per-Olaf Wallstrom, B-MS International's general manager in London, noted that the company had been stalking Pharmavit for years because of its dynamic, western-style management, its founder Imre Somody and its efficiency and market leadership with its Plussz brand. Plussz is a low-dosage, fruit-flavored effervescent vitamin C tablet (which Hungarians are said to use to treat hangovers but which reportedly saw sales fall last year). Pharmavit also makes 57 generic drugs.
Analysts have said the move was a good one, since it gave Pharmavit muscle to grow from its current 250-employee base while giving B-MS a strong manufacturing and sales base in the region. This could allow the company to move into the dynamic eastern European drug market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze