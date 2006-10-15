Pharmaxis and Allertec in marketing deal

Australian specialty pharmaceutical company Pharmaxis says that it has signed a marketing and distribution deal with Greek drugmaker Allertec Hellas SA. The agreement covers the sale of Pharmaxis' asthma diagnostics and management tool, Aridol, in Greece.
Pharmaxis explained that it submitted a marketing application for the product with the Swedish Medical Products Agency in 2005 (Marketletter May 30, 2005), adding that it anticipates receiving the SMPA go ahead later this year, which will serve as the basis for further European approvals under the European Medicines Agency's mutual recognition procedure.
Alan Robertson, Pharmaxis chief executive, said that the deal would further the firm's access to the European market. Dr Robertson added "Allertec will be a great new partner and they were selected on the basis of their complimentary range of respiratory products, excellent local knowledge and dedicated resources they can commit to making Aridol a success."
