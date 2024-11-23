Pharmos To Begin Ph II With Neuroprotector

Pharmos Corporation of Israel has received approval from the Israeli Minister of Health to commence a Phase II study with its lead neuroprotective agent, dexanabinol (HU-211).
The double-blinded, placebo-controlled study will be conducted in six medical centers in Israel in patients with moderate-to-severe head injury.
In animal models of closed head injury, focal and global forebrain ischemia and optic nerve crush, the drug, administered via injection, has demonstrated significant neuroprotective activity, with long-term functional improvement and an increase in neuronal survival.
