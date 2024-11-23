Phase I Data With LXR Biotechnology's Lexirin

- LXR Biotechnology has completed Phase I trials with Lexirin, itstherapy for AIDS-related diarrhea and the first drug to be based on apoptosis modulation activity, says the company. Lexirin was found to be well-tolerated in 33 HIV-positive patients after receiving the drug three times daily for 28 days. LXR is now planning a Phase I/II dose-escalation study, and is also testing the drug at the preclinical stage for diarrhea caused by chemotherapy and radiation.