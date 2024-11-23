Phase I/II Data With Sheffield Medical Technologies RBC-CD4

- Sheffield Medical Technologies has reported results from a Phase I/IItrial of RBC-CD4, its product to reduce the load of HIV in the blood of infected patients. The product comprises CD4 protein which is electroinserted into red cell membranes, acting as a decoy for the virus. The firm concludes that single doses of the product were safe and revealed a long half-life, but little activity on virus levels was observed. Future trials will seek to assess the product using repeated doses, and Sheffield is seeking a partner for this work. It is unclear what impact the new research into the co-receptors needed for HIV infection of cells (Marketletters passim) may have on the future potential of this product.