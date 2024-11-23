Phase I/II Data With Sheffield Medical Technologies RBC-CD4

- Sheffield Medical Technologies has reported results from a Phase I/IItrial of RBC-CD4, its product to reduce the load of HIV in the blood of infected patients. The product comprises CD4 protein which is electroinserted into red cell membranes, acting as a decoy for the virus. The firm concludes that single doses of the product were safe and revealed a long half-life, but little activity on virus levels was observed. Future trials will seek to assess the product using repeated doses, and Sheffield is seeking a partner for this work. It is unclear what impact the new research into the co-receptors needed for HIV infection of cells (Marketletters passim) may have on the future potential of this product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze