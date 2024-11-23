Phase I/II Data With Sugen's SU101

US firm Sugen has released data at ASCO from four separate Phase I andPhase I/II trials of its flagship compound SU101, which show that the drug may have potential in the treatment of malignant glioma as well as a range of solid tumors.
SU101 is an inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase pathway associated with platelet-derived growth factor. In a Phase I, dose-escalation study involving 42 recurrent malignant glioma patients, SU101 was administered intravenously for 24 hours once a week.
Of the 39 patients who completed the first cycle of treatment, 20 continued therapy. Four patients saw a reduction in tumor size, while seven other patients achieved a stable disease state, with a duration range of 16 to 44 weeks. No dose limiting toxicities were recorded, says the company, with grade I/II asthenia, nausea and neutropenia observed as side effects at the highest dose (443mg/m2). A randomized, multicenter trial of SU101 in glioma began earlier this year (Marketletter May 12).
