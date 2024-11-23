Phase I/II Results With Vical's Allovectin-7

Scientists from Vical Inc reported results of a Phase I/II clinical trial in advanced melanoma patients treated with its cancer immunotherapy candidate Allovectin-7 at the 87th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held in Washington DC, USA, last week.
The authors (who had collaborated with investigators from the British Columbia Cancer Agency) reported that three of seven patients with advanced melanoma receiving multiple administrations of Allovectin-7 responded with greater than 50% reductions in tumor size of either injected or uninjected tumor lesions. Moreover, the treatment was well-tolerated by all seven patients. Vical is currently conducting multicenter Phase II efficacy clinical studies.
