Phase II Data With Dusa's Levulan

- Data from Phase II clinical trials with Dusa Pharmaceuticals'Levulan (amino-laevulinic acid), a photodynamic therapy for precancerous actinic keratoses of the skin, have shown a complete clearance of lesions after one to two treatments. Phase III studies have begun, and are expected to conclude this year; Dusa plans to file a New Drug Application with the US authorities shortly after. Phase I/II trials in bladder cancer and hair removal, as well as further studies in acne and endometrial ablation, are also planned this year.
