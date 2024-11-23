Phase II Nelfinavir Data Presented

Agouron's protease inhibitor Viracept (nelfinavir) can provide a 97% reduction in viral load at four months when given as a monotherapy, according to a Phase II study presented by Marcus Conant at the AIDS conference. Furthermore, when given in combination with nucleoside analogs in a five-month extension phase, nelfinavir achieved impressive (2.2-2.9-log) reductions in viral load, with mean 137-159cells/mm3 increases in CD4 counts.

Phase II/III trials of the drug are ongoing, and a New Drug Application is expected by the beginning of 1997.