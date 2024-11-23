Phase II Nelfinavir Data Presented

Agouron's protease inhibitor Viracept (nelfinavir) can provide a 97% reduction in viral load at four months when given as a monotherapy, according to a Phase II study presented by Marcus Conant at the AIDS conference. Furthermore, when given in combination with nucleoside analogs in a five-month extension phase, nelfinavir achieved impressive (2.2-2.9-log) reductions in viral load, with mean 137-159cells/mm3 increases in CD4 counts.
Phase II/III trials of the drug are ongoing, and a New Drug Application is expected by the beginning of 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze