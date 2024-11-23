Phase II Results With Agouron's Thymitaq

Agouron Pharmaceuticals has reported the interim results of its Phase II trials of Thymitaq (AG337), its selective thymidylate synthase inhibitor, which suggest that the drug has activity in a variety of solid tumors. The company now says it plans to start larger-scale trials, initially with the goal of gaining registrations for the treatment of head and neck cancer and primary liver cancer.
The six Phase II trials were conducted in patients with colon, lung, liver, pancreas, prostate and head and neck cancers. All the patients enrolled into the studies have received five-day courses with Thymitaq, and data on 78 of them is currently available. Overall, an objective response in terms of tumor shrinkage or stabilization has been seen in 59 patients, or 76%.
Complete Partial Stable Cancer Response Response Disease head/neck (n=14) 2 2 6 liver (n=13) 0 1 6 pancreas (n=14) 0 0 10 lung, prostate or colon (n=37) 0 0 32
