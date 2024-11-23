Phase II Results With Centocor's CenTNF

Promising results from a multicenter Phase II study of Centocor's anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha drug, CenTNF (cA2), in rheumatoid arthritis patients have been published in The Lancet (October 22) to coincide with the American Society of Rheumatology meeting (see also page 18).

CenTNF is a human murine chimeric monoclonal antibody which has a high affinity for human and recombinant TNF alpha. A total of 73 patients with active RA were included in the trial, and received either placebo, low-dose CenTNF (1mg/kg) or high-dose CenTNF (10mg/kg) in a single infusion.

The primary endpoint of the study was a predetermined improvement in symptoms, achieved by a Paulus 20% response at week four after treatment (the Paulus response is derived from an amalgam of several clinical, observational and laboratory variables).