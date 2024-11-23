Saturday 23 November 2024

Phase III bFGF Trials Imminent In Japan

2 October 1994

Through a newly-signed expanded agreement with Kaken Pharmaceuticals, Scios Nova's basic fibroblast growth factor is scheduled to enter Phase III clinical testing as a topical treatment for intractable dermal ulcers early this month in Japan.

Fibroblast growth factor is a potent stimulator of angiogenesis and other tissue repair processes, and may be useful in treating soft tissue wounds (dermal ulcers), bone disease (fractures and osteoporosis), periodontal diseases and nerve damage. It may also have a role in the treatment of ischemic heart disease. Kaken has rights to develop the product for all these clinical indications in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China.

The new deal extends a 1988 agreement between the two companies and establishes a bFGF manufacturing collaboration between them. Scios Nova has made the compound available for licensing elsewhere in the world, but has not entered into any other corporate partnerships.

