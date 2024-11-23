Saturday 23 November 2024

Phase III Data With Lilly's Olanzapine

8 January 1996

Eli Lilly reported encouraging Phase III results with its atypical antipsychotic Zyprex (olanzapine) at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology meeting in Puerto Rico last month. The drug has shown clear advantages over current therapy in terms of side effects and may become a major new treatment for schizophrenia.

The study involved 1,966 patients with acute exacerbations of schizophrenia who were treated with either olanzapine or haloperidol, a long-standing and widely-used treatment, for up to six weeks. According to the data gathered during the study, patients treated with olanzapine had statistically significant differences compared to haloperidol in a range of scales testing both the symptoms of schizophrenia and the side effects of treatment. Patients had their progress measured using the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS), Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS), and Clinical Global Impression measures.

Patients treated with olanzapine showed an average decrease of 10.9 points on the BPRS scale, while haloperidol-treated patients had an average 7.9-point decrease, a statistically-significant result. Amongst the severely-affected patients (those with a BPRS rating of 18 or more at baseline), 51.6% of the olanzapine treated patients had an improvement of 40% or greater after three or more weeks of treatment, compared to 34.2% of the haloperidol patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze