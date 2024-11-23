Phase III Results For BB's Zacutex Reported

Data from a Phase III trial of British Biotech's platelet-activatingfactor antagonist Zacutex (lexipafant) in patients with acute pancreatitis have been presented at the annual meeting of the American Gastroenterological Association in Washington DC.
The placebo-controlled trial was conducted in 290 patients in the UK and the results demonstrated that there were significantly fewer deaths in the first 48 hours in the lexipafant group. There was also a significant reduction in median organ failure scores three days after beginning treatment with lexipafant, compared to placebo.
The incidence of pancreatic pseudocysts, a complication of acute pancreatitis, was significantly lower with lexipafant, and the incidence of adverse events was similar between the drug and placebo groups, with no drug-related side effects apparent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze