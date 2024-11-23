Phase III Results For BB's Zacutex Reported

Data from a Phase III trial of British Biotech's platelet-activatingfactor antagonist Zacutex (lexipafant) in patients with acute pancreatitis have been presented at the annual meeting of the American Gastroenterological Association in Washington DC.

The placebo-controlled trial was conducted in 290 patients in the UK and the results demonstrated that there were significantly fewer deaths in the first 48 hours in the lexipafant group. There was also a significant reduction in median organ failure scores three days after beginning treatment with lexipafant, compared to placebo.

The incidence of pancreatic pseudocysts, a complication of acute pancreatitis, was significantly lower with lexipafant, and the incidence of adverse events was similar between the drug and placebo groups, with no drug-related side effects apparent.