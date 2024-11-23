Phase III Trial Of Synsorb Pk Started

- Synsorb Biotech has begun a Phase III trial of Synsorb Pk, its candidate treatment for the prevention of hemolytic uremic syndrome. HUS is a complication of hemorrhagic colitis, a syndrome which is often caused by infecton with the bacterium Escherichia coli 0157:H7. The target enrollment of the study is 300 patients aged between six months and 15 years, and it is expected to be complete by the summer of 1997. Synsorb Pk is designed to prevent attachment of pathogens in the gastrointestinal tract.