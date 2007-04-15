Phenomenex buys companies in Italy and Denmark

Phenomenex, a USA-headquartered firm focused in the separation sciences business, has acquired Bologna, Italy-based Chemtek Analytica, a subsidiary of Labservice Analytica, and privately-held SupWare, located in Hilleroed, Denmark.
Both companies were exclusive distributors in their respective territories for chromatography products developed by Phenomenex. Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.
Phenomenex is a technology pioneer in research and manufacturing chromatography products used in the separation, analysis and purification of pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals and a broad spectrum of chemicals. With projected 2007 sales exceeding $110.0 million and 465 employees, privately-held Phenomenex has offices in Canada, the UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand, and also sells its products through a network of partners and distributors in 59 other countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze