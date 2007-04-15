Phenomenex buys companies in Italy and Denmark

Phenomenex, a USA-headquartered firm focused in the separation sciences business, has acquired Bologna, Italy-based Chemtek Analytica, a subsidiary of Labservice Analytica, and privately-held SupWare, located in Hilleroed, Denmark.

Both companies were exclusive distributors in their respective territories for chromatography products developed by Phenomenex. Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

Phenomenex is a technology pioneer in research and manufacturing chromatography products used in the separation, analysis and purification of pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals and a broad spectrum of chemicals. With projected 2007 sales exceeding $110.0 million and 465 employees, privately-held Phenomenex has offices in Canada, the UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand, and also sells its products through a network of partners and distributors in 59 other countries.