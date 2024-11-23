Saturday 23 November 2024

Philippines Appro For SciClone's Zadaxin

30 June 1996

USA-based SciClone Pharmaceuticals has received approval to market its Zadaxin (thymosin alpha 1) as a treatment for chronic hepatitis B from the Philippines Department of Health Bureau of Food and Drugs. This is the second approval for the product, the first being in Singapore.

New drug applications for Zadaxin have already been filed in China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico and Cyprus. The company says it is also on track to file around 12 additional applications for the chronic hepatitis indication this year. SciClone also expects to receive the final results from a Phase III hepatitis B trial conducted in Taiwan later this year (Marketletter March 18), with the expectation of a regulatory filing to follow. The final results of a Phase III trial in the USA for the treatment of hepatitis C are expected early 1997.

The Philippines approval was based on clinical data from studies carried out in the USA and Europe, indicating that Zadaxin is safe and effective for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B. It is licensed as a monotherapy, and is administered subcutaneously twice weekly for six months at a dosage of 1.6mg per injection. The BFAD estimates that there are more than 6.5 million carriers of the hepatitis B virus in the Philippines, of whom an estimated 10%-15% are chronic carriers of the disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze