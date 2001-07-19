Philippines' cheap drug controversy

Despite the controversy surrounding the Philippines government's importof cheap medicines from India, the Department of Trade and Industry Secretary, Manuel Roxas, has said that several hospitals in the Metro Manila region are already interested in retailing the brands at reasonable prices, the Marketletter's local correspondent reports.

In an interview, Mr Roxas said that the brands imported from India are not only reasonably-priced, they have also passed the tough tests on efficacy and safety of the country's Bureau of Food and Drugs and its counterpart in India. The second batch of drugs from India is currently being distributed to 30 Department of Health hospitals nationwide. Reportedly, eight brands were bought in this second shipment, worth some 20 million pesos ($372,000).