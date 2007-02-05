Philippines Senate approves IPR code

The Philippines' Senate has approved the final reading of a bill that amends the country's Intellectual Property Code, in an attempt to "make medicine cheaper," according to the Manila Standard Today newspaper.
The three main provisions of the new legislation are: granting the government the power to issues compulsory licenses to loca ldrugs firms, including state-owned, in the event of "public health demands;" legalizing parallel trade; and extending the "alry working" principle that allows generic drugmakers more time to develop copycat drugs in preparation for patent expiry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze