Phoqus' Chronocort gets European OD status

West Malling, UK-based Phoqus says that the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), has adopted a positive opinion on its application for Orphan Drug designation for Chronocort, a modified-release formulation of hydrocortisone, the first Circadian endocrine treatment for adrenal insufficiency. The decision awaits formal approval by the European Commission.
In Europe, Orphan status affords 10 years market exclusivity after the grant of a marketing authorization. Other benefits include protocol assistance, access to the centralized procedure for the application for marketing authorization and fee reductions. Following a licensing deal with Diurnal, a portfolio company of Biofusion, Chronocort has already been granted Orphan Drug Status for Chronocort in the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
According to Phoqus, current steroid therapies for these conditions do not mimic the natural circadian rhythm of the endogenous steroid hormone, creating an unmet need in the annual worldwide market worth in excess of L75.0 million (L146.1 million). Phoqus believes that the Chronocort tablet would address this need effectively and provide a much needed treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze