Phosphagenics awaiting Nestle's decision on Phopha-E

Australian drugmaker Phosphagenics has completed its Phospha-E preclinical trial program with Nestle Nutrition. The collaborative study, initiated in April 2006, was part of an agreement between the companies to develop Phosphagenics' patented vitamin E product for use as a nutritional product in the prevention and treatment of metabolic syndrome.

The final results of the two preclinical multi-dose response trials confirmed that, when given orally, Phospha-E significantly reduced many of the key biomarkers associated with metabolic syndrome, inflammation and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, the most appropriate dosage required to commence human clinical trials was also determined.

In these studies, animals treated with varying doses of Phospha-E were shown to have statistically-significant reductions in key parameters such as plaque formation, aortic vascular dysfunction, cholesterol, triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein, Phosphagenics noted.