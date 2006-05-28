Phosphagenics to expand manufacturing capabilities

Phosphagenics, an Australia and London, UK, Stock Exchange listed company, says that it has commenced the construction of a production plant in Melbourne. The new unit will add to the firm's ability to manufacture tocopheryl phosphate, a component of many of its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products and will provide capacity to meet anticipated future supply requirements. Due to be completed by the end of this year, the new facility will have an annual capacity of 100 tonnes of tocopheryl phosphates, with an estimated wholesale value of A$25.0 million ($18.5 million).