Friday 22 November 2024

PhRMA and GPhA ready to work with Senators on patent reform

13 August 2006

Following the announcement by US Senators Patrick Leahy (Democrat-Vermont) and Orrin Hatch (Republican-Utah) on their plans to introduce a comprehensive reform of the nation's patent legislation (see also page 12), both the major research-based and generic drugmakers associations have said they are ready to work with them on this.

Asked for a comment by the Marketletter, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America senior vice president Ken Johnson said that the "PhRMA looks forward to its continuing dialog on patent reform legislation with Senators Orrin Hatch and Patrick Leahy. We are currently reviewing their recent proposal to ensure that patent protection, which is essential to the development of new medicines for patients, is not compromised."

He went on to add: "our economy leads the world because it rewards innovation. On average, it takes America's scientists and researchers in the pharmaceutical industry 10 to 15 years and costs more than $800.0 million to advance a potential new medicine from a research idea to a treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration. A strong and vibrant patent system is key to their ability to research and develop new life-saving medicines and apply new technologies."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze