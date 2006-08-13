PhRMA and GPhA ready to work with Senators on patent reform

Following the announcement by US Senators Patrick Leahy (Democrat-Vermont) and Orrin Hatch (Republican-Utah) on their plans to introduce a comprehensive reform of the nation's patent legislation (see also page 12), both the major research-based and generic drugmakers associations have said they are ready to work with them on this.

Asked for a comment by the Marketletter, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America senior vice president Ken Johnson said that the "PhRMA looks forward to its continuing dialog on patent reform legislation with Senators Orrin Hatch and Patrick Leahy. We are currently reviewing their recent proposal to ensure that patent protection, which is essential to the development of new medicines for patients, is not compromised."

He went on to add: "our economy leads the world because it rewards innovation. On average, it takes America's scientists and researchers in the pharmaceutical industry 10 to 15 years and costs more than $800.0 million to advance a potential new medicine from a research idea to a treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration. A strong and vibrant patent system is key to their ability to research and develop new life-saving medicines and apply new technologies."