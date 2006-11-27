PhRMA calls for renewal of R&D tax credit

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) claims that "renewing, strengthening and making permanent" the US federal R&D tax credit would "help America's pharmaceutical research companies sustain their world-leading development of new medicines for millions of patients."
The PhRMA's chief executive, Billy Tauzin, said: "at a time when it takes 10 to 15 years to research and develop one new drug at an average cost of $1.0 billion, it is important to have this key research incentive in place."
According to Mr Tauzin, a study by the National Association of Manufacturers found that more than three quarters of R&D tax credit funds are used for the salaries of researchers. The PhRMA chief executive concluded that, "with more than 400 biotechnology drugs in development - including 210 for cancer and 50 for infectious diseases - and billions of dollars committed to research, it is important to preserve the incentives that help companies sustain their innovation."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze